Wild Dunes Resort Appoints Terri A. Haack as Managing Director

Wild Dunes Resort announced Terri A. Haack as its managing director. Haack returns to Wild Dunes Resort after 17 years.

“Terri’s experience and impact extends beyond the hospitality industry and her proven track record of leadership and innovation makes her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Mark Pardue, senior vice president, field operations, Americas at Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “We are thrilled to welcome her back and are excited about the fresh perspective and strategic direction she will bring to the resort."

Previously, Haack served as the senior vice president of Lowe Corporate Headquarters in Los Angeles, where her contributions were instrumental in the success of Lowe and CoralTree Hospitality, particularly at Lowe's Terranea Resort, where she served as President, overseeing its development into one of America's premier resorts. Prior to her role at Terranea, she served as Executive Vice President and Managing Director at Wild Dunes Resort.

She is also an active leader in various industry and community organizations. Haack currently serves on the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) board and has been recognized as the first woman to receive the "Resort Executive of the Year" by AHLA and the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI).

In addition, she's involved in organizations such as AHLEF Educational Foundation Scholarship Committee, Habitat For Humanity as well as her leadership roles in associations such as the California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA), and more.

