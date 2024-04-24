Wild Dunes Resort Partners with Firefly Distillery to Launch Single Barrel Bourbon

Wild Dunes Resort today revealed its inaugural collaboration with Firefly Distillery on a Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Hand-selected by the female-led food and beverage leaders at Wild Dunes in partnership with the distillery team, this exclusive Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey was crafted solely for the resort.

The resort’s team says the whiskey "showcases a luscious dark caramel hue, velvety texture, and a delightful bouquet of magnolia intertwined with robust spice, sweet toasty sorghum, and baked fruit notes."

Available only at Wild Dunes, this bourbon was barreled in 2018 and bottled in March 2024 at barrel strength without chill-filtering, ensuring the preservation of its authentic character.

To celebrate, the resort is raising a glass on Saturday, April 27th from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Grand Pavilion for a Bourbon Release Party. Guests can enjoy live music, explore local vendors, try cocktails featuring the new bourbon, engage with representatives to learn more, and enter a giveaway for a chance to win prizes.

This event is open to the public and reservations are not required.

To learn more about the event, visit: Wild Dunes Resort or call 866-359-5593.