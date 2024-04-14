Your Charleston Golfing Guide

Charleston, South Carolina, renowned for its historic charm and Lowcountry beauty, boasts a vibrant golfing scene with picturesque courses nestled amidst stunning landscapes. From oceanfront views to lush marshlands and moss-draped oaks, each course offers a unique backdrop for a memorable round. Whether teeing off against the Atlantic at Wild Dunes Resort or navigating marshes at Rivertowne Country Club, the natural beauty enhances every swing. With courses catering to all preferences and budgets, including championship-level play at Charleston National Golf Club and historic charm at The Links at Stono Ferry, Charleston's golf scene offers something for everyone, blending golf with rich history and tradition. Here is a list of notable courses in the Charleston area:

    Destination by Hyatt

    5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
       - Location: Isle of Palms

       - Type: Public

       - Price: $135 - $175 (varies by season)

       - Amenities: Ocean views, clubhouse, dining options, pro shop, practice facilities.

    Patriots Point Links

    1 Patriot's Point Rd, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29464
    (843) 881-0042
      - Location: Mount Pleasant

       - Type: Public

       - Price: $45 - $65 (varies by season)

       - Amenities: Waterfront views, clubhouse, grill, pro shop, practice facilities.

    Charleston National Golf Club

    1360 National Dr., Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29466
    843) 884-4653
       - Location: Mount Pleasant

       - Type: Semi-private (open to the public)

       - Price: $70 - $90 (varies by season)

       - Amenities: Lowcountry scenery, clubhouse, restaurant, pro shop, practice facilities.

    Rivertowne Country Club

    1700 Rivertowne Country Club Dr, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina 29466
    (843) 849-2400
       - Location: Mount Pleasant

       - Type: Semi-private (open to the public)

       - Price: $60 - $80 (varies by season)

       - Amenities: Marsh views, clubhouse, grill, pro shop, practice facilities.

    The Links at Stono Ferry

    4812 Stono Links Dr, Hollywood, South Carolina 29449
    (843) 763-1817
       - Location: Hollywood, SC

       - Type: Public

       - Price: $55 - $75 (varies by season)

       - Amenities: Historic course, clubhouse, restaurant, pro shop, practice facilities.

  