Beachwalker Park Again Chosen as One of the Nation’s Best Beaches

Kiawah Island's Beachwalker Park was once again chosen as one of the nation's best beaches by “Dr. Beach,” who is known as “America's Foremost Beach Expert.”

Dr. Beach (real name Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman) placed Beachwalker Park in the 5th spot on his list.

Oahu, Hawaii’s Duke Kahanamoku Beach was chosen as the nation's best, while Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York placed second. You can see the entire list here.

Leatherman has been putting out his rankings for over 20 years. His credentials include being the Director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University.