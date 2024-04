The Town of Kiawah Island will conduct its annual CodeRed test on Wednesday, May 1st. CodeRed is the Town’s emergency alert system and an important resource to keep you informed about crisis events.

If you do not receive this message on May 1st, or have not yet registered for emergency alerts, fill out the online form here. You will not receive duplicated messages if you register twice.

For further questions, email townofkiawah@gmail.com.