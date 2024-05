The Kiawah Conservancy and Kiawah Island Golf Resort have partnered with DNR's South Carolina Oyster Restoration and Enhancement Program (SCORE) to begin a new restoration project on Kiawah Island. Volunteers are needed to construct the Manufactured Wire Reefs (MWR) that will be installed within the marsh at Mingo Point.

MWR are an alternative substrate for oyster larvae to land and grow on.

You can read more about the project and how to volunteer here.