Kiawah Announces Upcoming Community Engagement Opportunities with Town Council

There will be a variety of opportunities this month to speak directly with Kiawah Island Town Council Members. The Town encourages the community to participate in these meetings, provide feedback, and ask questions.
Here's a look at the upcoming schedule:
Brown Bag Lunch with the Mayor
- Wednesday, May 15, Noon to 2 p.m., Town Hall
Town Hall Meeting
- Tuesday, May 21, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Town Hall
This open forum will provide an opportunity for members of the community to hear from Mayor Brad Belt and senior staff about Town projects and priorities and to ask questions about issues of general interest to the Kiawah Island community. This meeting will be livestreamed and available on the Town's YouTube channel.
Community Drop-in Meeting
- Wednesday, May 22, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sandcastle
- Town Council Members Dr. Michael Heidingsfelder and Madeleine Kaye will be available to every community member and stakeholder to drop in during the times listed above to allow any community member to: Ask questions, Explain concerns , Provide any recommendations, Voice any criticism or areas of opportunity for improvement
- This drop-in is an informal, more conversational meeting without an explicit agenda or presentation planned. There is no need to come on time; interested parties can drop in when available
- There will be no live streaming or recording of this meeting, but Council will provide a brief summary of the conversations for all community members the following week
- For those who are unable to attend, the Town invites the community to email Dr. Michael Heidingsfelder at mheidingsfelder@kiawahisland.
org or Madeleine Kaye at mkaye@kiawahisland.org with your questions or comments.
- Upon arrival, ntroduce yourself to the Kiawah Island Community Association (KICA) staff at the front desk so they can sign you in.