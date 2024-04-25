Kiawah Island Shares Official Special Election Results for Mayor Seat and Council Member Seat

The below information summarizes the Kiawah Island Special Election’s official results, including absentee and early voting ballots, certified by the Charleston County Board of Elections.
There was a total of 777 votes (with seven write-ins for Council Member).
Mayor Totals
- Brad Belt - 556
- Dr. Michael Heidingsfelder - 221
Council Member Totals
- Luke Farrell - 520
- Peter Stockman - 206
The newly elected Mayor and Council Member will be sworn in on Monday, May 6th at 9 am at Town Hall in Council Chambers by the Honorable Judge Sanford K. Ain.
You can read the full results here.