Kiawah Residents: Remember to Vote in Today’s Special Town Council Election

The Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will conduct the Special Town Council Election for the Town of Kiawah Island Mayor seat and Council Member seat today, April 23rd at the Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island). The polling location will be open from 7 am until 7 pm.

﻿You must be a registered voter in the state of South Carolina to vote in this election.

Provisional Ballot Hearing

A hearing will be held to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in this election by the County Board of Canvassers at 10 am on Thursday, April 25, 2024. This hearing will take place at the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections office at 4340 Corporate Road, North Charleston, SC 29405.

﻿The Oath of Office information will be provided once details are finalized.