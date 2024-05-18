New Retailers Join Freshfields Village

Freshfields Village on Kiawah Island this week announced the arrival of four new retailers, ranging from a pilates studio to a fine jewelry boutique.

"We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed retailers to Freshfields Village,” said Herbert Ames, managing director of EDENS. "These brands not only expand our offerings but also bolster our dedication to supporting local businesses. Their presence adds to the growth and diversity of The Village, providing visitors with an even richer experience."

The new retailers:

Charleston Shoe Company - a local retailer known for its stylish and comfortable footwear options

Hanebrink Jewelers - a veteran-owned and family-operated jewelry store will open early summer

Longevity Pilates - an extension of the Longevity Club in downtown Charleston. The studio set to open its doors in late summer. This wellness-focused business offers a range of classes and personalized pilates training designed to enhance strength and flexibility

Showroom - This business has reopened in a larger space at Freshfields Village, marking four years at the location. Known for its curated fashion brands and unique accessories, Showroom offers personalized service and the latest trends

For more information about Freshfields, visit www.freshfieldsvillage.com/ events.