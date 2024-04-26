Night Construction Begins Next Week on Kiawah Island Parkway/Beachwalker Drive Intersection

Beginning next Monday night (5/29/24), the Town of Kiawah Island will have a contractor starting construction for the Kiawah Island Parkway/Beachwalker Drive intersection improvements.

There will be traffic control and alternate traffic patterns so motorists should drive with extra caution when approaching and traveling through this area. Night work will begin at approximately 7 pm, and this project is expected to last about two weeks.

If there are any questions, you can contact the Public Works Manager Brian Gottshalk at bgottshalk@kiawahisland.org .