Safety Notice: Small Sharks in Beach Tidal Ponds

Expand Credit: Town of Kiawah Island

The Town of Kiawah Island says they are aware that there are currently a number of sharks in tidal ponds near the Kiawah Island Beach Club and near Beachwalker County Park. Although these sharks are relatively small in size (about 4 feet), beachgoers should still use caution and not enter the tidal pools or allow their pets to swim in these areas.

Beach Patrol is closely monitoring the situation and educating beachgoers in these areas until the tide comes back in and the sharks can return to the ocean.