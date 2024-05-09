Severe Weather Expected This Afternoon Into Friday

The Town of Kiawah Island released the following info regarding the upcoming severe weather:

"A Severe Weather Outlook has been issued for South Carolina today, May 9, with impacts beginning this afternoon into tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin before 4 p.m. today and could become severe. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail. Minor flooding could occur with the high tide around 10:30 p.m. Additional severe storms are likely to continue on Friday. If there are flooded roadways or paths, remember to never drive or walk through waters of unknown depths.

There is a tornado watch in effect until 7 p.m. this evening. A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for tornadoes, but there is no imminent danger.

If a tornado watch becomes a tornado warning, a tornado has been spotted from the ground or detected by radar, and people within the warning area need to take shelter immediately. If there is a tornado warning, go to the lowest level of your home in an interior room away from windows.

If you are not already signed up for CodeRed emergency alerts, please register here.

For the latest updates, continue to monitor your local weather stations."