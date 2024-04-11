Severe Weather Expected Thursday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Charleston coastline area today, April 11th. Strong thunderstorms are expected to impact the area, primarily from mid-morning into the afternoon. A few thunderstorms could become strong enough to produce damaging winds.

Widespread moderate rain will fall across the region today, with embedded periods of heavy rain expected this morning and into the early afternoon. A minor flooding advisory is in effect today, which will especially impact low-lying and poor drainage areas. The next high tide is around 11 a.m., which could increase the potential for local flooding.

The following roads in Kiawah are currently experiencing flooding and/or standing water:

Governor's Drive in one or more areas

Sea Forest Drive

Please note that the streets above may not be the only streets currently experiencing standing water. This could also change during the course of the storm; during the storm, there may be flooding and standing water on additional roadways and side streets. Avoid driving during the storm and if you cannot avoid driving, drive slowly and cautiously throughout the day, as other local areas could experience flooding as well. Please remember to never drive or walk through waters of unknown depths.

A wind advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. this evening. There are 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph expected. Please secure outdoor furniture and items, or take them inside. Tree limbs could be blown into the roadways and a few power outages may result. Avoid driving on bridges if possible, especially in high profile vehicles.

There is a high surf advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. today until 8 a.m. tomorrow, April 12. A high rip current risk remains in effect through this evening. Large breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet are expected in the surf zone with dangerous rip currents expected. Avoid surfing or swimming during the storm and stay off the beach.

For the latest updates, continue to monitor your local weather stations.