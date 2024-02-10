Shorebird Stewardship Program Kickoff Meeting Set for February 21st

× Expand Image provided by Bob Hill

Are you interested in learning more about Kiawah’s shorebirds and how you can help protect them? The Shorebird Stewardship Program is a fun, educational, and rewarding volunteer opportunity that requires no special skills or shorebird knowledge. The program includes Flockwatch and Shorebird Stewarding opportunities during the nesting season.

Flockwatch is a volunteer program that focuses on one of Kiawah’s unique species, the federally threatened Red Knot. Approximately 41% of the global population of Red Knots visit Kiawah Island as a stopover during their spring migration. From March to May, Flockwatchers walk the beach, watch and appreciate the Red Knots, and share information about these fantastic birds with fellow beachgoers.

Shorebird Stewarding during the nesting season concentrates on advocating for and protecting the shorebird species that nest on the ends of the island. Volunteers can join for one or both seasons.

The kick-off meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Aaron Given, TOKI’s assistant wildlife biologist, along with Bette Popillo, the Shorebird Stewardship Program leader, will lead this informational session. Existing Flockwatchers and Shorebird Stewards are also encouraged to attend. Field training will be available to those who sign up for the program. Interested parties can email Bette Popillo at bette.popillo@gmail.com for the meeting’s Zoom credentials. The kickoff meeting will be recorded and available for viewing for those who cannot attend.