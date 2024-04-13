The Ocean Room to Host Special Wine Dinner on April 26th

The Ocean Room at The Sanctuary is presenting a special limited-space wine paired dinner from 6 pm to 9 pm on April 26th. Chef de Cuisine Steven Brooks of South Carolina’s only Forbes Five-Star restaurant has planned a special six-course menu featuring fresh spring ingredients paired with wines selected by Sommelier Bret Reynolds.

The six-course menu will feature a duo of seafood dishes along with duck breast, a German-style rib-eye to reflect Chef Brooks' German heritage, and a finale of flour-less chocolate tart with white chocolate mousse and strawberries. Sommelier Reynolds has paired each course with an international global selection of wines from Spain, Germany, France, and Washington State.

To review the menu and purchase tickets for the event, which are $250 plus tax and gratuity, click here.