Upcoming County Public Information Meeting on Main Road

Charleston County is hosting a third Public Information Meeting for Main Road Segment C to present the recommended preferred alternative on May 14, 2024, with the comment period ending June 14th, 2024 to allow an opportunity for questions and comments about the Main Road Segment C project.

The next Segment C Public Information Meeting will be held in the second quarter of 2024 to present the recommended preferred alternative. The meeting content will be posted online at that time.

You can learn more here: https://www. mainroadcorridor.com/segment- c/