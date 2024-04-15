2024 - 2025 Best of Broadway Season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Announced

The national tours of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations, and BEETLEJUICE will make their Lowcountry premieres as part of the 2024 – 2025 Best of Broadway season at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. TINA – The Tine Turner Musical performances are September 27 – 29, 2024. AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations performances are December 20-22, 2024. BEETLEJUICE performances are March 25 – 30, 2025.

The Best of Broadway series will welcome back by popular demand: MAMMA MIA! (January 2 – 5, 2025); and LES MISÉRABLES (May 13 – 18, 2025). Special bonus shows include RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation (February 18 – 20, 2025) and ALTON BROWN LIVE (March 2, 2025). All performances are at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

In addition, this is the 25th season of Best of Broadway at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

“As we raise the curtain on our 25th Best of Broadway season, we're once again spotlighting the unparalleled excitement of live theatre," said Mayor Reggie Burgess of the City of North Charleston. "This year's lineup promises to be a celebration of storytelling, bringing the brilliance and dazzle of Broadway directly to our doorstep at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. It's our pleasure to continue enriching North Charleston's cultural landscape with the best that Broadway has to offer. Get ready for another unforgettable season that's sure to captivate and inspire!”

The best way to secure your seats to all of the 2024 – 2025 shows is to become a Best of Broadway season ticket holder. Current season ticket holders can renew their tickets now. Season tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 13, at 10 AM. Season ticket packages start at only $310. Tickets are available by calling (843) 202-ARTS (2787) or online at www. NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com . Installment payment plans for season ticket packages are available. You can reserve season tickets for just $50 down. Individual show tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Group sales for all shows are available now by emailing Groups@ northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com .

In addition to having the same seat for all performances, Best of Broadway season ticket holders enjoy many other benefits such as free parking to season shows, priority access to tickets for North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center events before they go on public sale, and special discounts & offers.

Best of Broadway 2024 -- 2025 Shows

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

September 27 – 29, 2024

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations

December 20 – 22, 2024

AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

MAMMA MIA!

January 2 – 5, 2025

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

BEETLEJUICE

March 25 – 30, 2025

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to North Charleston.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

LES MISÉRABLES

May 13 – 18, 2025

STILL THE WORLD’S MOST POPULAR MUSICAL

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES.

This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “LES MIS for the 21st Century” (Huffington Post), “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph) and “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune).

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation

February 18 – 20, 2025

Special bonus show!

Since RIVERDANCE first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established RIVERDANCE as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, RIVERDANCE will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection, and motion graphics. And for the first time RIVERDANCE welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, Director of RIVERDANCE said “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of RIVERDANCE and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made RIVERDANCE a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class dancers, musicians and singers in the RIVERDANCE ensemble.

Composed by Bill Whelan. Produced by Moya Doherty. Directed by John McColgan.

ALTON BROWN LIVE: LAST BITE

March 2, 2025

Special bonus show!

ALTON BROWN LIVE: LAST BITE, the famed foodist reflects on his decades in food media, presents several of his favorite culinary mega-hacks, sings some of his funny food songs, and in general offers a culinary variety show the likes of which human eyes have never seen.