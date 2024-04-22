306th Annual Blockade of Charleston Festival Set for May 18th

The 306th Annual* Blockade of Charleston Festival will take place on Saturday, May 18th in the Courtyard at the Patriots Point Soccer Stadium. The festivities begin at 1 pm.

This family friendly, all ages inaugural pirate-themed festival will take place at the home stadium of the Charleston Battery in Mount Pleasant and commemorate Blackbeard’s notorious Blockade of The City in 1718 with live music from 1 pm to 9 pm featuring five local musical acts, 40+ art and apparel vendors, food trucks, kids activities and more.

*The "306th Annual" is tongue-in-cheek, but event organizers thought it was humorous.

Each of the musical acts features a Mount Pleasant native or resident, and there will be several Mount Pleasant-based artisans there as well. Attendees will also find attractions for kids at the event.

Schedule:

12:30 pm - Gates Open

1 pm to 2 pm - Kennedy Burnett

2:15 pm to 3:45 pm - OMIWIMO

4 pm to 5:30 pm - Flatspell

5:45 pm to 7:15 pm - Electric Sparrows

7:30 pm to 9 pm - Congress

There will be 1st, 2nd & 3rd Place Awards for Best Pirate Costumes and other prizes to be given out throughout the day, so be sure to wear your best Swashbuckler’s rags.

Tickets can be purchased here.