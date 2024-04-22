306th Annual Blockade of Charleston Festival Set for May 18th

The 306th Annual* Blockade of Charleston Festival will take place on Saturday, May 18th in the Courtyard at the Patriots Point Soccer Stadium. The festivities begin at 1 pm.
This family friendly, all ages inaugural pirate-themed festival will take place at the home stadium of the Charleston Battery in Mount Pleasant and commemorate Blackbeard’s notorious Blockade of The City in 1718 with live music from 1 pm to 9 pm featuring five local musical acts, 40+ art and apparel vendors, food trucks, kids activities and more.
*The "306th Annual" is tongue-in-cheek, but event organizers thought it was humorous.
Each of the musical acts features a Mount Pleasant native or resident, and there will be several Mount Pleasant-based artisans there as well. Attendees will also find attractions for kids at the event.
Schedule:
- 12:30 pm - Gates Open
- 1 pm to 2 pm - Kennedy Burnett
- 2:15 pm to 3:45 pm - OMIWIMO
- 4 pm to 5:30 pm - Flatspell
- 5:45 pm to 7:15 pm - Electric Sparrows
- 7:30 pm to 9 pm - Congress
There will be 1st, 2nd & 3rd Place Awards for Best Pirate Costumes and other prizes to be given out throughout the day, so be sure to wear your best Swashbuckler’s rags.