A Soggy Monday With Severe Storms Later On

Good morning ... So far, the Midlands, Lowcountry, and Central Savannah River Area has seen generally 1.0-1.5 inches of rain, with a lot more rain to come.

This radar composite loop ending at 10:58 a.m. shows a lot of rain and thunderstorms still upstream from South Carolina.

Source: University of Wisconsin

So, much of South Carolina remains under a Flood Watch through this evening.

This map shows the counties covered by a Flood Watch through this evening (dark green). You can also see segments of the Santee and Savannah Rivers that are under a Flood Warning (light green).

Another 1-3 inches of rain is on the way, which can cause flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Our other concern through this evening is for severe thunderstorms with isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has reconfigured its risk areas in this morning's outlook.

SPC's Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook with South Carolina highlighted shows the Lowcountry and vicinity under a level 2 of 5 severe storm risk with the rest of the state under a level 1 of 5 risk.

The main time for this will be this afternoon and evening after a warm front to our south lifts northward and floods much of the state with warmer air containing a small amount of instability (thunderstorm fuel). The warm front may cause a few severe storms over the Lowcountry early this afternoon and this evening, then a cold front moving through tonight will trigger more potentially severe thunderstorms. Our primary concern will be for locally damaging wind, but a couple of isolated tornadoes are possible.

Once the cold front moves through, winds will turn to the west and become strong tonight. Most of the state will see peak gusts of 40-45 mph, with winds a little stronger over the Pee Dee region, gusting to around 50 mph. That won't cause widespread damage, but isolated tree and power line damage is possible. These winds will diminish from west to east across the state early on Tuesday, pre-dawn over the western part of the state. The gusty crosswinds will be a hazard for motorists late tonight and early Tuesday and a danger to those traveling out of South Carolina through the mountains of western North Carolina, East Tennessee, and North Georgia.

Once the rain ends tonight, we're looking dry until at least Sunday.