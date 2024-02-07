A Very Charleston Galentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s not just romantic love that takes center stage; friendship too gets its moment in the spotlight. In Charleston, the spirit of camaraderie and sisterhood shines brightly during the Galentine's Day season. From rooftop markets to floral workshops, the city is abuzz with events tailored to honor the bonds of female friendship.

Join us as we explore the exciting lineup of Galentine's Day celebrations happening across Charleston, where women come together to laugh, create memories, and cherish the power of platonic love.

February 8th, 2024: Join us for Gingerline's Galentine's Event from 6-9 pm. Indulge in specialty cocktails, an open bar, delectable hors d'oeuvres, and explore unique offerings from local women-owned businesses.

February 10th, 2024: Celebrate Galentine’s Sip & Cake at Citadel Mall from 5-8 pm. Enjoy cake decorating, refreshing beverages, engaging games, and delightful snacks with your closest friends.

Also on February 10th, immerse yourself in the Galentine’s Party at The Charleston Girls Club from 12-2 pm. Experience live music, personalized chocolates, soothing mini massages, and discover local pop-up shops on the Satellite Rooftop Bar.

February 11th, 2024: Elevate your Galentine’s Day experience with the Rooftop Market at Ritual Rooftop from 12-4 pm. Browse, sip, and savor while enjoying live music, crafting bouquets, and exploring tarot readings.

If the market isn’t your speed, unleash your creativity at the Galentine’s Floral Workshop on Broad St from 1-3 pm. Embrace your inner florist with bottomless mimosas, delectable refreshments, and all materials provided.

February 13th, 2024: Join us for Cookies & Cocktails at The Dime starting at 5:30 pm. Decorate cookies and relish in seasonal cocktails paired with delicious bites.

February 15th, 2024: Experience The Charleston Diaries Presents... Galentine’s Girls Night Out at The Backyard for $35 per person. Gather your girlfriends for an evening of drinks, live music, exciting vendors, and even a heartwarming puppy kissing booth.

February 16th, 2024: Enhance your Galentine’s Day with a Cocktail Class at Frannie and the Fox starting at 6:00 pm. Learn mixology skills and indulge in delightful bites in partnership with Bacardi.

As the Galentine's Day festivities draw to a close, the spirit of friendship lingers in the air, leaving behind cherished memories and strengthened bonds. Across Charleston, women have come together to celebrate the beauty of female friendship, sharing laughter, joy, and mutual appreciation. From rooftop markets to cocktail classes, each event has been a testament to the power of sisterhood and the importance of uplifting and supporting one another. As we bid adieu to another Galentine's Day, let us carry forward the spirit of camaraderie and continue to celebrate the remarkable women in our lives every day. Until next year, here's to friendship, laughter, and the unbreakable bonds that unite us all.