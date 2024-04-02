Annual Tea with SOUL Fundraiser Set for May 11th

Sanctuary of Unborn Life (SOUL) is hosting their 7th Annual “Tea with SOUL” fundraiser on May 11th, 2024 from 10:30 am to 1 pm. The event will be held at The Gathering Center at Centerpoint Church (1520 Remount Rd.) in North Charleston.

Tea with SOUL is an annual fundraising event where guests hear a client story and learn more about how SOUL helps pregnant and new mothers in need. Attendees of Tea with SOUL will enjoy a “high tea” brunch with creative elements, a dance ministry, an inspiring speaker, and more as SOUL celebrates its 10th anniversary.

SOUL is a faith-based nonprofit with the mission of “empowering new moms, one SOUL at a time, to be a Sanctuary for their children.”

SOUL serves pregnant and new moms through their “SOUL Sisters” mentoring program and housing assistance for those at risk of homelessness. SOUL has recently opened “The Nest” – their transitional maternity home for homeless pregnant and new moms – the first in the Lowcountry for adults. So far, SOUL has provided one-on-one mentoring for 130+ moms, provided pregnancy or baby supplies to 1280+ families, and financially supported 47+ moms at risk or already homeless.

Tickets are $35 per person, or $175 for a table of 6. Learn more and register by May 1st at www.teawithsoul.com. Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are available.