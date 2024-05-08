Battery host Tormenta FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

The Charleston Battery are set to make their entry in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wed., May 8, against South Georgia Tormenta FC. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 7 p.m. ET and the match will stream for free via the U.S. Soccer and USL Championship websites.

Charleston enter during the Round of 32 (Fourth Round) after their performance in the previous Championship season merited a bye week in the Open Cup Third Round.

Tormenta FC have gone the distance so far in the Open Cup and advanced to the Round of 32 after winning in their previous three Open Cup games. South Georgia pulled off a Cupset in the Third Round with a 2-4 road victory over Championship side Miami FC. Tormenta FC will be eager to pull off another Cupset and advance to the Round of 16 for the first time in their history.

Looking at the respective league tables, the Battery are first in the Championship and Tormenta are seventh in League One.

Storylines of the Match

Cup Campaign Kicks Off – Charleston enter the Open Cup in the Round of 32 after being among the top-seven finishers in the overall league standings in 2023. The Battery essentially pick up where they left off from last year’s tournament, when the club bowed out in the Round of 32 against Inter Miami CF.

Past Cup History – Charleston and South Georgia have officially met twice, both in the Open Cup and with both clubs claiming a win in the all-time series. Tormenta FC’s victory over Charleston 2022 at Patriots Point is still a fresh memory as the Battery will look to avenge that result. The last unofficial meeting between the clubs came in the 2024 preseason, a 1-3 Battery win.

Round of 16 at Stake – A ticket to the Round of 16 would be meaningful for both teams. Charleston haven’t advanced to that stage of the tournament since 2013 and Tormenta haven’t ever made it past the Round of 32. The winner on Wednesday will face the winner of the Atlanta United FC – Charlotte Independence game.

Familiar Faces – Leland Archer will go up against a Tormenta team he called home for a brief tenure in 2017. On the other side, former Battery defender Preston Kilwien will have an opportunity to face Charleston for the first time since departing the Lowcountry. Kilwien has started league matches and has played the third-most minutes for Tormenta FC this year.

Battery’s Open Cup Success – Historically, the Battery have been one of the best lower division teams in the Open Cup since the club began competing in the tournament in 1999. Charleston were semifinalists in 1999 and finalists in their magical 2008 run. The Battery have knocked off several MLS sides in the past, including D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, Houston Dynamo FC, FC Dallas, Chicago Fire and San Jose Earthquakes, to name a few.

Crawford Century Marks Nearing – Midfielder Robbie Crawford is nearing two different century mark milestones. First, he is approaching 100 total appearances for the Battery and is currently at 96. Second, Crawford is nearing 100 matches in the USL Championship regular season and is currently at 98. He could achieve both this month if he features in every match.

MATCH INFO

Charleston Battery vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32

Wednesday, May 8 – 7 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point

HOW TO WATCH:

Wednesday’s match will stream for free via the U.S. Soccer and USL Championship websites.

Tickets for Wednesday start at $9 and are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery’s exclusive digital ticketing provider.