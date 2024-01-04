Bodega to Host Second Annual “Best in Bread” Sandwich Competition

This January, Uptown Hospitality Group’s sandwich spot Bodega will host its second annual “Best in Bread” sandwich competition, where nine restaurants from across the Lowcountry will compete for the title of Best in Bread. Participating talent includes chefs from 39 Rue De Jean, Baguette Magic, Daps Breakfast and Imbibe, Indaco, Ma’am Saab, Storey Farms, The Drifter, and Renzo, the defending champion from Best in Bread 2023.

Each week, three chefs will have the chance to show off their creativity and create a signature sandwich. These sandwiches will go head-to-head, and attendees will cast their vote for their favorite to advance to a final showdown where they’ll compete for the trophy and grand prize.

“We had so much fun hosting Bodega’s first ‘Best in Bread’ competition last year and getting to bring together Charleston’s diverse F&B community for good food and a good cause,” said Uptown Hospitality Group executive chef Alec Gropman. “I am all here for the competitive energy and think this year will showcase even more exciting and out-of-the-box sandwiches. We cannot wait to see what sandwich creations the restaurants come up with.”

Duke’s Mayo is Bodega’s premiere partner for the series and each chef will incorporate one of Duke’s famous mayonnaises or sauces into their sandwiches. Exclusive Duke’s Mayo and “Best in Bread” T-shirts will be available for purchase for those looking to further support the hospitality industry, as a portion of proceeds from all ticket and merchandise sales will benefit local nonprofit Pay It Forward, which supports members of the food and beverage community in times of crisis.

The preliminary rounds will take place each Monday from January 8th to 22nd at Bodega during a ticketed tasting event from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Drinks will be available to purchase from Bodega and attendees will receive a half-size portion of each sandwich and a ballot card to cast their votes. Then, on February 5th, winners from each round will showcase their sandwiches in a finale, with the restaurant receiving the most votes earning a grand prize and the coveted title of “Best in Bread”—along with a chance to return and defend their title next year.

Tickets, available here, are $25 for each event or available as a special $80 bundle for all four events. Hospitality workers are invited to email maddie@uptownhospitality.com with proof of employment for a further discounted ticket bundle.

Follow along on Instagram @eatdrinkbodega for results from each competition.

The full schedule of events is as follows:

First Preliminary Round, January 8th

Baguette Magic: Troy Timpner and Rachel Ball

Indaco: Chef Mark Bolchoz

Renzo: Colin Marcelli

Second Preliminary Round, January 15th

Daps Breakfast & Imbibe: Nick Dowling and Jeremiah Schenzel

Storey Farms: Forrest Hogsette

The Drifter: Michael Zentner

Third Preliminary Round, January 22nd

39 Rue De Jean: Marcus Shell

Ma’am Saab: Maryam Ghaznavi

TBD – information to come

Finale, February 5th