Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead in Charleston County

A former Boeing employee who raised concerns about the company’s alleged safety problems, was found dead in Charleston County on Saturday. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office tonight confirmed a Monday morning BBC report about the death.

The office said John Barnett, 62, from Louisiana, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Charleston City Police Department is the investigating agency, but no further information was available.

Boeing, where Barnett worked for more than three decades until his retirement in 2017, released the following statement: “We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The BBC said the former employee had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company in recent days.