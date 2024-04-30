Charleston’s 2024 Kentucky Derby Parties and Events

Looking for some 2024 Kentucky Derby plans in Charleston? Look below for a few options (all events take place on Saturday, May 4th; check back for updates):

The Alley

Drink Specials - $12 Grandstand Mint Julep, $7 High Noon Seltzers, $15 Infield Buckets (Miller Lite, Coors Light, Miller High Life)

Food special - Triple Crown Burger Trio Sliders ($12)

Live music

Pick'em contest for $100 gift card

Avery Research Center

Annual Fundraiser Kentucky Derby Party

From 4 pm until until 7 pm

Come in your finest Derby attire and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuveres with live jazz and DJ Marion G

To purchase your advance tickets visit http://www.averyinstitute.us

Bay Street Biergarten

Liive music ft. Ben Somerville at 4 pm followed by High Water Honky at 7:30 pm

Wear your Derby Best

Old Soul Bourbon Mint Juleps and Cathead Honeysuckle Cocktails

This event is all ages

Click here for more info

BLU

Open at 11:30 am

Southern-inspired specials like the Kentucky Hot Brown to the Bourbon Bread Pudding

Bourbon N' Bubbles

Doors Open at 4 pm

Featured Cocktails: Derby Day Julep, Woodford Spire, Oaks Lily, Pimms Cup

Charleston Place

Join the Thoroughbred Club for an official watch party of The Kentucky Derby

Mint juleps

Bourbon and whiskey tastings by Woodford Reserve

Annual hat contest complete with a prize from Woodford Reserve

The event is open to public, no reservations required but can made

Charleston Sports Pub (Goose Creek)

$7 Mint, Strawberry and Champagne Juleps

Click here for more info

Cleats

May the Horse Be With You Party - A Kentucky Derby/Star Wars Party

Drink Specials, Contests and more

Click here for more info

The Establishment

Race being shown on the big screen TV at the bar

Themed cocktails (including Mint Juleps) , beer and wine specials, food specials

Giveaways and in-house contests

Bar opens at 5 pm with the main event starting at 6:57 pm

Dress to Impress as they will be hosting a "Best Hat Contest" and a "Best in Show" contest with giveaways

All attendees must be 21 years of age

No reservation needed

Islander 71

Free event

14 foot LED video screen to watch the Derby Pre-Show and race

Guests invited to wear their best Derby fashion as they will be giving out prizes to the best dressed for the occasion: Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Female, and Best Couple

DJ Mike C is the race day MC

Derby cocktails and specialty mixes all day featuring Woodford Reserve and Tequila Herradura

The Ryder

Party at The Backyard

Live music

Drinks and food

Show off your most fabulous Derby hat for the chance to win an overnight stay at The Ryder. The winner will be announced right before the race begins

Swag courtesy of Woodford Reserve, including julep cups, pins, and more

Reservations are encouraged

Derby Cocktail Specials: $14 (Mint Julep - Woodford Reserve, Mint, Sugar and the Palm Julep - Woodford Reserve, Mint, Elderflower, Cacao Nib

Click here for more info

Shadowmoss Golf and Country Club

3rd Annual Ketucky Derby Party

Running from 4 pm to 8 pm

Hors d’œuvres while supplies last

Games

Drink specials

Contests

Tickets are $35 per person in advance and $45 the day of

VIP tables are $500 which includes 10 tickets, Corona Premier VIP Swag Bags and other surprises

21 and over

Click here for tickets

The Shelter Kitchen + Bar

Wear your best floppy hat and searsucker suits while sipping on mint juleps and champagne flutes

Click here for more info

Striped Pig Distillery

Signature cocktails including a complimentary glass of Kentucky Mule

Southern eats

Beats by Timothydeejaybosshogg Snipe

Come dressed in your Derby best for a chance to win prizes

Click here for more info

Tavern & Table

Chance to win $150 in their annual hat contest and a special gift basket from Woodford Reserve + a $50 gift certificate for picking the winning horse

Click here for more info

The Wonderer