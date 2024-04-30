Charleston’s 2024 Kentucky Derby Parties and Events

×
Looking for some 2024 Kentucky Derby plans in Charleston? Look below for a few options (all events take place on Saturday, May 4th; check back for updates):
The Alley
- Drink Specials - $12 Grandstand Mint Julep, $7 High Noon Seltzers, $15 Infield Buckets (Miller Lite, Coors Light, Miller High Life)
- Food special - Triple Crown Burger Trio Sliders ($12)
- Live music
- Pick'em contest for $100 gift card
Avery Research Center
- Annual Fundraiser Kentucky Derby Party
- From 4 pm until until 7 pm
- Come in your finest Derby attire and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuveres with live jazz and DJ Marion G
- To purchase your advance tickets visit http://www.averyinstitute.us
Bay Street Biergarten
- Liive music ft. Ben Somerville at 4 pm followed by High Water Honky at 7:30 pm
- Wear your Derby Best
- Old Soul Bourbon Mint Juleps and Cathead Honeysuckle Cocktails
- This event is all ages
- Click here for more info
BLU
- Open at 11:30 am
- Southern-inspired specials like the Kentucky Hot Brown to the Bourbon Bread Pudding
Bourbon N' Bubbles
- Doors Open at 4 pm
- Featured Cocktails: Derby Day Julep, Woodford Spire, Oaks Lily, Pimms Cup
Charleston Place
- Join the Thoroughbred Club for an official watch party of The Kentucky Derby
- Mint juleps
- Bourbon and whiskey tastings by Woodford Reserve
- Annual hat contest complete with a prize from Woodford Reserve
- The event is open to public, no reservations required but can made
Charleston Sports Pub (Goose Creek)
- $7 Mint, Strawberry and Champagne Juleps
- Click here for more info
Cleats
- May the Horse Be With You Party - A Kentucky Derby/Star Wars Party
- Drink Specials, Contests and more
- Click here for more info
The Establishment
- Race being shown on the big screen TV at the bar
- Themed cocktails (including Mint Juleps) , beer and wine specials, food specials
- Giveaways and in-house contests
- Bar opens at 5 pm with the main event starting at 6:57 pm
- Dress to Impress as they will be hosting a "Best Hat Contest" and a "Best in Show" contest with giveaways
- All attendees must be 21 years of age
- No reservation needed
Islander 71
- Free event
- 14 foot LED video screen to watch the Derby Pre-Show and race
- Guests invited to wear their best Derby fashion as they will be giving out prizes to the best dressed for the occasion: Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Female, and Best Couple
- DJ Mike C is the race day MC
- Derby cocktails and specialty mixes all day featuring Woodford Reserve and Tequila Herradura
The Ryder
- Party at The Backyard
- Live music
- Drinks and food
- Show off your most fabulous Derby hat for the chance to win an overnight stay at The Ryder. The winner will be announced right before the race begins
- Swag courtesy of Woodford Reserve, including julep cups, pins, and more
- Reservations are encouraged
- Derby Cocktail Specials: $14 (Mint Julep - Woodford Reserve, Mint, Sugar and the Palm Julep - Woodford Reserve, Mint, Elderflower, Cacao Nib
- Click here for more info
Shadowmoss Golf and Country Club
- 3rd Annual Ketucky Derby Party
- Running from 4 pm to 8 pm
- Hors d’œuvres while supplies last
- Games
- Drink specials
- Contests
- Tickets are $35 per person in advance and $45 the day of
- VIP tables are $500 which includes 10 tickets, Corona Premier VIP Swag Bags and other surprises
- 21 and over
- Click here for tickets
The Shelter Kitchen + Bar
- Wear your best floppy hat and searsucker suits while sipping on mint juleps and champagne flutes
- Click here for more info
Striped Pig Distillery
- Signature cocktails including a complimentary glass of Kentucky Mule
- Southern eats
- Beats by Timothydeejaybosshogg Snipe
- Come dressed in your Derby best for a chance to win prizes
- Click here for more info
Tavern & Table
- Chance to win $150 in their annual hat contest and a special gift basket from Woodford Reserve + a $50 gift certificate for picking the winning horse
- Click here for more info
The Wonderer
- Tickets for their Run For The Roses Party are $35
- Doors open at 5 pm
- Live Derby Screening on a giant HD screen
- Kentucky Bourbon Tasting & Mint Julep Bar
- Live Music performances
- Meet & Greet photos with a real horse
- Chef-Inspired hors d'oeuvres
- Best Dressed Contest
- Click here for more info