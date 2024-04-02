Charleston Country Music Festival Debuts on April 14th

The inaugural Charleston Country Music Festival will take place on Sunday, April 14, from 11 am to 5 pm, across two stages near the riverfront venue at the Jenkins Youth and Family Village off Azalea Drive in North Charleston.

Performers include Country royalty Whey Jennings, grandson of Waylon Jennings, and Raelyn Nelson, the granddaughter of Willie Nelson. Jennings carries on the legacy with his powerful voice and raw authenticity. With influences from his legendary grandparents, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Whey's music evokes the timeless sounds of traditional country. Through personal struggles and redemption, he shares his journey with honesty and grace.

The Raelyn Nelson Band, led by Raelyn Nelson herself on ukulele and vocals, brings a fresh blend of country and garage rock to the stage. With Jonathan Bright on guitars and Preach Rutherford on bass, and a lineup of talented drummers, they create a sound that's uniquely their own. Raelyn is carving her path with originality and passion, defying genre boundaries.

Other bands in the musical lineup include One Flew South, Andrew Beam, Lauren Hall Band, Ryan Sheley of Homemade Wine, George Fox of Big Stoner Creek, Jon Hanks, and more. In addition to live music throughout the day, attendees can enjoy food from Saltwater Cowboys, art, retail vendors, a family-friendly kid area, and more.

Proceeds of the event will benefit the Jenkins Orphanage, Wake Up Carolina, and Islands Against Cancer.

Early bird tickets are now on sale for general admission and VIP options. General Admission tickets are $45 per person. VIP tickets are $145 per person and will include complimentary food and beverages, private bathrooms, tented riverfront seating in the heart of the event, and a VIP entrance to avoid the lines.

To learn more and purchase tickets, go to https:// charlestoncountrymusicfestival .com/, and follow the festival on Instagram at @charlestoncountrymusicfest and Facebook at facebook.com/ charlestoncountrymusicfestival .