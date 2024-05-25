Charleston Named 13th Best Place to Live in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report published its list of the “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025” and of course, the Holy City was included. Charleston found itself ranked as the 13th best this year.

To create the list, U.S. News analyzed 150 major cities and ranked them based on several factors – value, desirability, job market strength, and quality of life. Here’s what the publication had to say about Charleston:

“There is no place quite like Charleston. The city features a unique blend of historic preservation and new development, displayed in its cobblestone walkways and eerie cemeteries, buzzy nightlife and sophisticated art galleries. ”

You can see Charleston’s entry here and the full list here.