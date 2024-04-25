Charleston Named One of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America

Livability.com today released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list, which recognizes the best small and mid-sized communities across the U.S., and our fair city was included in the ranking. The list is based on research into economic variables and factors that influence quality of life, with a unique emphasis on affordability. The Holy City made the list last year as well.

Charleston was chosen as one of the best places to live in the U.S. thanks to the city's strong performance in the environment, transportation, and economy categories. Charleston is also the only South Carolina city to make the list. You can find out more about why Charleston made the list here.

“Our Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. is a data-driven collection of what we consider to be the best small to mid-sized places to live in," said Amanda Ellis, Livability.com editor-in-chief. "It’s the only list out there truly honing in on affordability, lauding the amazing cities across the country other than our large U.S. metros. Our Top 100 Best Places to Live celebrates the cities where most Americans are busy creating dream careers, building families, launching businesses and leading meaningful lives.”

The website partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to curate the Top 100 Best Places to Live list based on about 100 data points measuring eight categories: economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education, and health. Livability and AGS collected data for more than 2,000 U.S. cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000, using an algorithm to weigh the eight categories against each other and select the 100 best places to live.