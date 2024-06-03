Charleston Named the Friendliest City in the South

× Expand Charleston City Market

Southern Living’s readers have chosen Charleston as the South's friendliest city. Greenville, which placed third, was the only other South Carolina city to make the list. The ranking only included places with a population over 40,000.

The periodical had the following to say about Charleston's first-place finish:

“What more can we say about Charleston except that there’s a reason it’s been voted as your favorite city in our annual South’s Best poll for more years in a row than we can count on one hand. It’s the quintessential Southern city. There’s beautiful architecture, excellent dining, waterfront views, quaint streets, and an indescribably welcoming spirit that just puts a smile on your face. If a certain mouse hadn’t already declared his home the happiest place on earth, we’d venture to say that Charleston might claim the title.”

To see the entire list, click here.