HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones” Seeking Extras for Upcoming 4th Season

A local casting agency is currently accepting submissions for those interested in working as paid extras on the upcoming fourth season of The Righteous Gemstones, the HBO series starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, and Adam DeVine.

Even though filming will not begin for a month or so, Tona B. Dahlquist Casting says they recommend getting your submissions in now. If you'd like the chance to appear on the series, you should submit the following information to be considered:

2 current photos (1 close up and 1 full length)

Name

Cell Phone Number

Age

City/State you reside

Height

Weight

Complete Clothing Sizes and Shoe Size

Description of visible tattoos and piercings

Color, Make, Model, Year Vehicle You Drive (In case it can be used in a scene, which you will be paid more for)

All submissions should be e-mailed to TRG4extras@gmail.com. The submission heading should be your age, ethnicity, gender and city/state you reside.

You can keep up with the show's future casting needs here.

The Righteous Gemstones, is a half-hour comedy series created by McBride, who wrote, directed, executive produced, and acted in the show. The first two seasons were predominately filmed in the Charleston area. The series tells the story of the world famous Gemstone televangelist family, which has a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.