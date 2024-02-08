High Water Festival Announces 2024 Daily Schedule

The 2024 High Water Festival, a two-day celebration of music, food, and libations created by local folk duo Shovels & Rope, has announced the event's daily music schedule.
On Saturday, April 20th and Sunday, April 21st, attendees in North Charleston's Riverfront Park will be treated to 20 performances across 2 stages. This year's schedule is as follows:
Saturday, April 20th
- Noah Kahan
- Shovels & Rope
- Fleet Foxes
- The Walkmen
- The Dip
- Courtney Barnett
- Houndmouth
- Leyla McCalla
- Olivia Jean
- Al Olender
Click here to see Saturday's set times.
Sunday, April 21st
- Hozier
- The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots)
- Grace Potter
- The Wallflowers
- Briston Maroney
- The Linda Lindas
- Kevin Morby
- The Heavy Heavy
- Cut Worms
- Babe Club
Click here to see Sunday's set times.
To purchase tickets, visit www.highwaterfest.com/tickets.