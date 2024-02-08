High Water Festival Announces 2024 Daily Schedule

The 2024 High Water Festival, a two-day celebration of music, food, and libations created by local folk duo Shovels & Rope, has announced the event's daily music schedule.

On Saturday, April 20th and Sunday, April 21st, attendees in North Charleston's Riverfront Park will be treated to 20 performances across 2 stages. This year's schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 20th

Noah Kahan

Shovels & Rope

Fleet Foxes

The Walkmen

The Dip

Courtney Barnett

Houndmouth

Leyla McCalla

Olivia Jean

Al Olender

Click here to see Saturday's set times.

Sunday, April 21st

Hozier

The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots)

Grace Potter

The Wallflowers

Briston Maroney

The Linda Lindas

Kevin Morby

The Heavy Heavy

Cut Worms

Babe Club

Click here to see Sunday's set times.

To purchase tickets, visit www.highwaterfest.com/tickets.