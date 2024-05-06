Lowcountry BBQ Round-Up for National Barbecue Month

Each year on May 16, Americans celebrate National Barbecue Day with a variety of BBQ flavors and sauces. Grillers across the country choose their preferred cooking methods, whether it's charcoal, wood, gas, or slow-cooking, to showcase their culinary expertise in BBQ. Here's a roundup of some favorite Lowcountry BBQ spots:

Swig & Swine

Location: 1217 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC

Highlights: Pitmaster Anthony DiBernardo believes in cooking BBQ low and slow to lock in natural juices and smoked flavor. They offer a diverse selection of craft beers alongside BBQ.

Home Team BBQ

Locations: 1205 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC & others

Approach: Combining "white tablecloth" fundamentals with low and slow BBQ ideals, Home Team BBQ offers fresh, local ingredients, award-winning food, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Lewis BBQ

Location: 464 N Nassau St, Charleston, SC

Unique Feature: Massive custom-made smokers greet guests, with pitmaster John Lewis serving Central Texas BBQ cut-to-order, including beef brisket and pork spareribs.

Melvin’s Legendary BBQ

Location: 925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC

Tradition: Known for its original mustard-based BBQ sauce, Melvin's offers Texas-style brisket and other smoked meats cooked over wood.

Poogan's Smokehouse

Location: 188 E Bay Street, Charleston, SC

Style: Poogan's uses high-quality ingredients and time-honored smoking techniques to create flavorful, tender smoked meats and sides.

Dukes BBQ

Location: 331 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC

Experience: Duke's offers an all-you-can-eat buffet with classic BBQ dishes and a bare-bones atmosphere.

Rodney Scott’s BBQ

Location: 1011 King St, Charleston, SC

Tradition: Known for whole hog BBQ cooked over live coal direct heat, Rodney Scott’s BBQ focuses on preserving the craft and flavor profiles of traditional BBQ.

Bakers BBQ

Location: 807 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC

Highlights: Known for homemade smoked meats, specialty brisket on Fridays, and delicious desserts like Banana Pudding.

Queology

Location: 6 N Market Street

Signature: Queology offers competition-style BBQ with a balanced flavor profile of savory, sweet, and smoky.

Jim & Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Location: 4964 Center Pointe Dr., North Charleston, SC

Approach: Jim & Nick’s celebrates authentic Alabama BBQ traditions with slow-smoked pork and beef, served fast without shortcuts.

Bessinger’s Barbeque

Location: 1602 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC

Legacy: The Bessingers are known for their legendary mustard-based BBQ sauce, a Carolina classic since the 1930s.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

Location: 1622 Highland Avenue, Charleston, SC

Style: Martin’s offers West Tennessee-Style Whole Hog BBQ and a range of BBQ classics and Southern sides.

Cherrywood BBQ & Ale House

Location: 1 Sanctuary Beach Dr., Kiawah Island, SC

Menu: Cherrywood serves top-quality meats smoked over local hardwoods with house-made sauces, complemented by a selection of over 60 beers.

82 Queen

Dish Highlight: Known for their unique take on Lowcountry cuisine, including a BBQ-inspired shrimp and grits dish featuring housemade bourbon BBQ sauce.

These BBQ spots in the Lowcountry offer a diverse range of BBQ styles and flavors, reflecting the rich tradition and innovation of American barbecue.