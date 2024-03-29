Lowcountry Earth Week Returns in April

Lowcountry Land Trust will partner with over 50 local, conservation-minded organizations for the second Lowcountry Earth Week initiative in 2024. This week-long celebration of the Lowcountry's natural environment (April 22th to 28th) is set to feature a diverse array of volunteer opportunities, nature activities, seminars, workshops, and festivals. The initiative aims to engage the community and raise awareness about the importance of the many methods of conservation in the Lowcountry.

The grand culmination will be a family-friendly Earth Week celebration and exhibition at Holy City Brewing in North Charleston on Sunday, April 28th, 2024, from 11 am to 3 pm. A complete listing of events can be found at www.lowcountryearthweek.org.

"If there is one thing that Charleston is known for, it is its incredible natural beauty," said Charleston Mayor William Cogswell. "It is so important for our city to work with organizations to protect and enhance our natural environment. Lowcountry Earth Week is a wonderful opportunity for our residents to learn more about activities, resources, and opportunities to keep Charleston beautiful for many years to come.”

Organizations hosting Earth Week events include Alliance for Planet Earth, Avery Research Center for African American History & Culture, Casual Crabbing with Tia, Center for Heirs' Property Preservation, Charleston Area Beekeepers Association, Charleston County, Charleston County Environmental Management, Charleston Horticultural Society, Charleston Moves, Charleston Parks Conservancy, Charleston Riverdogs, Charleston Surfrider Foundation, Charleston Waterkeeper, The City of Charleston, Coastal Conservation League, Coastal Expeditions, College of Charleston, Friends of Gadsden Creek, Green Heart Project, Keep Charleston Beautiful, Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew, Kiawah Conservancy, Lowcountry Land Trust, Lowcountry Local First, Lowcountry Mammal Marine Network, The MARSH Project, Mount Pleasant Waterworks, MUSC, The Outside Foundation, Robert Lunz Group South Carolina Chapter Sierra Club, South Carolina Aquarium, South Carolina Environmental Law Project, The Sustainability Institute, Sustainable Ocean Alliance Charleston, Sullivan's Island for All, Town of Sullivan's Island, and more.

“Lowcountry Earth Week was designed for area residents to come together as a community to celebrate our shared commitment to protecting the natural beauty and ecological diversity of the Lowcountry region,” said Ashley Demosthenes, president and CEO of Lowcountry Land Trust. “We are honored to have been trusted by over 50 organizations to promote local Earth Week happenings collectively and hope community members will participate in whichever events spark their interest.”

A complete listing of events that provide an opportunity for everyone to find their own way to connect with and contribute to the Soul of the Lowcountry can be found at www.lowcountryearthweek.org.