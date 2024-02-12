Lowcountry Local First’s 11th Annual GoodBusiness Summit Set for 2/22

The inaugural Good Business Summit was held in the fall of 2013 at the Charleston Museum and was Charleston’s first and only summit focused exclusively on connecting and empowering local businesses. Now in its 11th year, Lowcountry Local First is gearing up for another fantastic event, presented by South Carolina Federal Credit Union, to inspire and connect entrepreneurs and small business owners from right here in Charleston.

Jordan Amaker, Director of Communications at Lowcountry Local First, describes the GoodBusiness Summit as "a business conference with soul." This event hosts the best and brightest business leaders from near and far to give attendees the tools and inspiration to grow, prosper, and give back to the community. This event fosters networking and collaboration amongst attendees and they are encouraged to build relationships throughout the day, with strategic opportunities to do so provided in the morning, during lunch, breakout sessions, and of course – the happy hour at the conclusion of the event (all included in the registration fee).

This year’s Summit will feature two fantastic keynotes. Lowcountry Local First is grateful to have two amazing speakers coming to share their wisdom, expertise, and their stories with our community.

Danny Caine, a co-owner of the Raven Book Store, which was Publishers Weekly’s 2022 bookstore of the year. In 2019, he received the Midwest Independent Bookstore Association Midwest Bookseller of the Year award. He’s the author of several books including How to Resist Amazon and Why and How to Protect Bookstores and Why, as well as a variety of poetry collections. His poetry has appeared in The Slowdown, DIAGRAM, HAD, and Barrelhouse, and his prose has appeared in Literary Hub and Publishers Weekly. He describes himself as: Poet. Bookseller. Excellent Grocery Shopper.

Clarenda “Farmer Cee” Stanley is a pioneering figure and the respected CEO/President of Green Heffa Farms, an esteemed natural wellness brand and regenerative farm located in Liberty, North Carolina. Emerging from a rich lineage deeply entrenched in agrarian traditions within Alabama’s Black Belt, Farmer Cee‘s journey into organic farming began with the co-founding of Green Heffa Farms, producing herbal tea and steam blends all designed to benefit your wellbeing, in 2018. Since then, the farm has notably achieved the distinction of becoming the nation’s premier Black-owned farm to earn the Certified B Corp credential, a significant recognition denoting its commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Under Farmer Cee‘s astute leadership, Green Heffa Farms has garnered acclaim, receiving the 2023 UNC Sustainability Inaugural Distinguished Entrepreneurial Venture Award and gaining prominent media coverage, including features on NBC Nightly News, as well as in widely recognized national and international publications such as O Magazine, Essence, and Ebony.

Attendees can expect an action-packed morning at the Summit! The morning offers a chill vibe centered around big picture inspiration. It kicks off with a caffeine boost and yummy breakfast goodies from local legends High Falutin Coffee Roasters and Uptown Hospitality. Then, get your creative juices flowing with the local author/publisher/yogi Kathryn Budig before diving into two back-to-back fireside chats with out-of-state keynote speakers. Recharge with some Verde treats before embarking on your own adventure through interactive breakout sessions. These cozy gatherings explore everything from eco-friendly practices to the magic of AI to self-care. Plus, for our Spanish-speaking pals, there will be live translations of the keynotes in the morning and Spanish panel conversations in each of the afternoon breakout sessions. The Summit ends with GoodDrinks Happy Hour hosted at Sharehouse Lowcountry Local First is all about making sure everyone feels included and ready to rock the Summit!

Though the Summit attracts folks from far and wide, its heart beats for the local entrepreneurs and small business owners of Charleston. Past attendees have shared that they benefitted most by having the opportunity to form powerful new connections, walking away with tactical ways to revamp their business strategies, and feeling inspired!

Details:

Lowcountry Local First’s 11th annual GoodBusiness Summit

Thursday, February 22, 2024

8:00AM – 5:30PM

Charleston Music Hall | 37 John Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Event Website: https://goodbusinesssummit.org/

TICKET INFORMATION

Regular Ticket - Jan 1 - Feb 21, 2024

Regular LLF member - $60

Regular non-member - $90

Day of Ticket - Feb 22, 2024

Day-of member - $80

Day-of non-member - $110