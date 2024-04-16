New Indoor Golf Facility Opening in Mt. Pleasant

Golf enthusiasts will soon have a new destination to play a round and hone their skills in an indoor setting. Set to open in the summer of 2024, The Bays on Coleman will be an indoor golf facility that brings state-of-the-art technology and higher end amenities to the heart of Old Mount Pleasant.

The Bays will also offer around-the-clock access to its members with bookings available day and night. Golfers can virtually play their favorite courses and use metrics to improve their game. The space will be outfitted with Trackman simulators, an official partner of the PGA. The Bays will also have a lounge, soundproof booth, and an enclosed privacy bay for groups or business gatherings.

Members are welcome to book tee times independently or with guests. The Bays community will have the opportunity to come together and socialize through regularly scheduled leagues, tournaments, and special events.

The Bays will offer limited, full, and corporate memberships. Interested parties can access updates and membership information at thebaysgolf.com.