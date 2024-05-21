Peter Brennan Announces Campaign for State Represenative for District 112

Peter Brennan of Mount Pleasant today announced that he is the Democratic candidate for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 112 seat. He will be running against the winner of the Republican primary being held on June 11th. Brennan is currently the Chair of the East Cooper Democrats and was a Delegate for Charleston County at the South Carolina Democratic Convention at Benedict College on May 18th.

Brennan says his campaign will be focused on several key issues including women’s reproductive rights, gun safety, improving schools, local development and protecting the coastal environment.

“When I was approached to run last December, I was admittedly hesitant, but as events unfolded, specifically the South Carolina Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the Fetal Heartbeat abortion ban and the Republican passage of the expansion of open handgun carry rights, I felt compelled to get into the race” Brennan said.

Brennan is a graduate of Lehigh University and a holder of law degrees from both Fordham University School of Law and New York University School of Law.

"Our state house is dominated by extreme Republicans who want guns on every street and politicians at every ultrasound," Sam Skardon, Chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party said. "That's not what East Cooper wants, and I'm thrilled Peter is giving District 112 a chance to vote for a candidate who actually shares our values."

Brennan has no opponent in the Democratic Primary on June 1th and expects to hold a formal launch event later in June. You can learn more about this campaign at www.BrennanforSC112.com.