Republican Bill Young Announces Run For South Carolina Congressional District 1

Republican Bill Young this week officially announced his run against the current incumbent for South Carolina Congressional District 1, Rep. Nancy Mace.

Young is the South Carolina Chapter Director of the Veteran Golfers Association. He is a Marine and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from North Carolina State University. Young also has experience as a financial advisor with AXA Advisors.

Young said if he wins the election, he wants to accomplish six goals:

Close the border and end Catch and Release.

Increase staffing for Veteran mental health at the VA

Amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to allow states to strike individuals who have not voted in two consecutive federal elections from the voter rolls

Promote tech and cybersecurity

Balance the budget

Increase STEM resources in the district

Young has already been endorsed by Medal of Honor recipient Major General Jim Livingston and Major General Mike Regner.

“He wants to win for America," Major General Livingston said. "Bill is the man for the hour. He’s youthful, he’s smart, and he’s got vitality."

In addition to this announcement, Young said he will be hosting two shrimper town halls in North Charleston and Beaufort. The North Charleston Shrimper Town Hall will be held on Wednesday, April 10th at 6 pm at MOMO Riverfront Park. The Beaufort Shrimper Town Hall will be held on Thursday, April 11th at 6 pm at Shellring Ale Works.

You can learn more about his campaign here.