SDCO Partners Announces Second Annual “Recess” Community Art Event on May 2nd

SDCO Partners, the award-winning creative studio based in downtown Charleston, today announced its second annual Recess event on May 2nd – a community art event held in partnership with and in support of The M.A.R.S.H. Project, a local grassroots organization focused on revitalizing the Lowcountry’s marshland ecosystems.

Recess takes place on Thursday, May 2nd from 6 pm to 9 pm outside of the SDCO Partners studio, located at 121 Wentworth Street. This event is free and open to the public.

During the event, 20 local artists will create artworks centered around ecology, stewardship, and cultivating community. Participating artists include: Taylor Faulkner, Rebecca Atwood, Gabriela Gomez-Misserian, Nathan Edwin McClements, Vassiliki Falkehag, and more. As soon as the artworks are complete that evening, they will be made immediately available for purchase. All pieces will be $40, with all proceeds going to The M.A.R.S.H. Project.

Throughout the evening, guests are invited to mingle and watch the artists at work while enjoying wine from Bar Rollins and soft serve from Mon Frére.

“We’re so excited to host Recess again this year in support of The M.A.R.S.H Project,” said Courtney Rowson, co-founder of SDCO Partners. “As a studio, we have the opportunity to use design, strategy, and storytelling to help people see a place, product, or idea differently; to solve problems in new, compelling ways. While it's gratifying to do this work for brands across the country and around the world, we're especially grateful for opportunities to create impact in our home communities, that is, to be in community with our community.”

Since its inception in 2022, The M.A.R.S.H. Project has maintained its mission of revitalizing and preserving local marshlands throughout the Lowcountry. The organization hosts weekly cleanups and water quality monitoring and testing, as well as specialty events where locals can come learn about habitat gardening, harvest seeds to restore overdeveloped marshes in the area, plant native plants within the area’s ecological corridor, and more. All proceeds from Recess will go toward supporting the ongoing conservation efforts of The M.A.R.S.H. Project.

For more information about Recess or SDCO Partners, visit recess.sdcopartners.com.

About SDCO Partners:

SDCO Partners, an award-winning creative studio founded in 2009 by creative directors Amy Pastre and Courtney Rowson, celebrates its 15th anniversary this year — and a body of work that people see, feel, and remember. As a multi-disciplinary collective of designers, developers, writers, and strategists, SDCO cultivates new ways of seeing. Theirs is an inviting space: fertile ground for conversation, collaboration, and enduring relationships with clients, partners, and one another. Drawing inspiration from wildly diverse influences, the studio thoughtfully considers every detail, creating holistic solutions that are compelling, immersive, relevant, and part of richer lived experiences. For more information about SDCO Partners, please visit www.sdcopartners.com or follow along on Instagram @stitchdesignco.

About The M.A.R.S.H. Project:

The M.A.R.S.H. Project is a grassroots and community-based program working to revitalize and advocate for the unique marshland ecosystems in Charleston, South Carolina. As a program of the Carolina Ocean Alliance, a Charleston-based 501(c)3 nonprofit, they are working to ecologically revitalize their neighborhoods through volunteer efforts – cleaning up debris, planting native plant species, citizen-science monitoring, and community and educational outreach. To learn more, please visit www.themarshproject.com or follow along on Instagram @marsh_project.