Single in the Holy City: Can You Find Your Monday Morning Person in Charleston?

Dating advice has become oversaturated on the internet. And I can say that confidently, as someone who not only shares her own dating life and tips across multiple platforms, but also constantly consumes dating content. I just can’t help myself.

Often, it’s the same thoughts just with the words rearranged - "Three dates before you do this, three months before you do that." Rarely do I ever find a new dating mantra that strikes a chord with me.

However, the other day I recorded an episode of my podcast with a friend who is happily married. We chatted about how she and her husband perfectly executed the friends-to-lovers trope – which might I add, is always my favorite kind of story.

She shared a quote that has stuck with me since: “It’s not about finding your Friday or Saturday guy. It’s about who you want to spend Monday morning with.”

I’ve heard of finding who to spend Sundays with, but Monday morning was a first, and it couldn’t be more true. Monday mornings are the ultimate metaphor for life. Simply put, they’re chaotic. You’re spilling your coffee, you’re probably slightly hungover, and you feel like the world is out to get you.

Monday can be when life hits the fan, but more importantly, when life gets real. You’re back to reality. After all, anybody can be fun on a Friday or Saturday nigh tand at the end of the day, it’s not so much about who’s with you when life is fun and the good times are rolling, it’s about who’s with you on the Monday mornings - literally and metaphorically.

Now since this is Single in the Holy City, I couldn’t help but wonder…is your Monday morning guy possible to find in Charleston?

While New York is the city that never sleeps, Charleston could be coined the city that never grows up.

There’s no denying that the soul of this city is youthful at heart, as are the people who inhabit it. Charleston is bright, lively, and charming. Since I’ve fought the concept of growing up for as long as I can remember and hold onto my youth for dear life, it’s my heaven.

But as with most things, the pros come with cons. In a city run by hospitality, food and bev, and entrepreneurs, the work hard, play hard epidemic spreads fast. And it’s contagious.

The Peter Pans are at the bars and on their boats. The older guys date the younger girls, and the 45-year-old guy from Hinge can break your heart even worse than the 25-year-old guy, because he doesn't want to settle down. Still.

The party never ends in Charleston. It’s a place fueled by fun, so your Friday or Saturday guy is easy to find. There’s one everywhere you turn - from Share House to Hall’s and everywhere in between. Not to mention, a handful can be found in your Instagram DMs.

At this point in my life, I’m not actively looking for my Monday morning guy. I don’t know if I’m ready for him yet. However, when that time comes, will I find him here? Or is that not Charleston’s job?

The unknown thrills me, which - hot take - is my favorite part about dating and being single. You don’t know how your story will turn out, who you’ll end up with, or how in the world you eventually find him. And I love the suspense.

So until then, I’ll wait to see if Charleston will surprise me one day. And maybe my Friday guy will even become my Monday guy. Because if the party never ends, does your Monday morning ever really start?