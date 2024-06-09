Six Local Farmers Markets You Can't Miss This Summer

As summer heats up, our local farmers markets come alive with fresh produce, homemade goods, and a chance to connect with the community. Here are six area farmers markets that you definitely shouldn't miss this season:

1. Sea Island Farmers Market - Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., 2024 Academy Rd, John’s Island

The Sea Island Farmers Market is a year-round delight for locals and visitors alike. This market offers a wide variety of fresh produce, artisanal foods and handmade crafts. It's the perfect spot to start your weekend with a basket full of farm-fresh goodies and unique finds. https://www.seaislandfarmersmarket.com/

2. Downtown Charleston Farmers Market - Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., 329 Meeting Street, Charleston

Nestled in the heart of downtown, this market is a popular stop for residents and tourists. Open every Saturday, this market is renowned for its great setting and fun variety of vendors. From local produce to freshly baked bread, food and drink options, and handmade home and gift items, you'll find everything you need to stock your pantry and more. http://www.charlestonfarmersmarket.com/

3. Mount Pleasant Farmers Market - Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., 645 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

Every Tuesday from April through September, stop in at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market for local farm goods, prepared meals, sweet treats and more. It's an ideal midweek stop to replenish your kitchen with the freshest and best of our local area. https://experiencemountpleasant.com/events/farmers-market/

4. North Charleston Farmers Market - Thursdays from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

The North Charleston Farmers Market is a Lowcountry favorite every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This market features a variety of local vendors offering everything from organic produce to arts and crafts to food vendors. It's a great place to gather with friends, enjoy live music and support local farmers and artisans. https://www.northcharleston.org/residents/special-events/farmersmarket/

5. West Ashley Farmers Market - Wednesdays from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., 55 Sycamore Lane, West Ashley

The West Ashley Farmers Market is held every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This market is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and activities and its focus on curating a wide selection of local produce and goods. It's the perfect place to shop for your weekly groceries while enjoying the community vibe. http://www.charlestonfarmersmarket.com/west-ashley-farmers-market/

6. Isle of Palms Farmers Market - Third Thursdays from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 24 28thst Avenue, IOP

Last but not least, for a truly local experience close to home, the Isle of Palms Farmers Market is a must! This year's dates are June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. The market runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 24 28th Avenue and is perfect for those looking to stay close to home and enjoy our island community while shopping for fresh produce, local seafood and unique items. https://www.iop.net/iop-farmers-market

These farmers markets are not just about shopping; they are about community, sustainability, and enjoying the bounty of our local farms. Whether you're a long-time resident or just visiting, make sure to mark your calendar and support these wonderful markets this summer. You'll leave with more than just groceries – you'll take home a piece of our community's heart.