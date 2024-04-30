SOL Launches New Kitchen Karma Menu Benefiting First Tee - Greater Charleston

Kitchen Karma is back at SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar in Mount Pleasant and Summerville. From May 1st to June 12th, the restaurants will donate a portion of proceeds to First Tee - Greater Charleston, an organization that offers local youth development programs.

SOL will donate $1 from every Kitchen Karma menu sold to support youth golf access and interpersonal skill-building initiatives at 7 golf courses, 41 schools, and various community centers throughout Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties. The menu items include the Spicy Citrus Peach Margarita, Peach by the Beach Cocktail, Under the Bourbon Sun Cocktail, Oaxacan Sunset Cocktail, Peach Nojito Mocktail, and the Drunken Beef Nachos.

SOL has raised nearly $100,000 for local causes since the launch of Kitchen Karma in 2013.

“It has been a way for us to give back,” said restaurant owner David Clark. “Our only requirement when choosing a charitable organization is that the funds raised stay local. First Tee - Greater Charleston is a perfect partner because they provide character-building programs for thousands of children each year right here in Charleston, and they aren’t just teaching golf, they are empowering leaders that will shape the future of our community.”

About First Tee - Greater Charleston

Established in 2008, First Tee - Greater Charleston serves young people, ages 5-18, from all walks of life. The 501(c)3 offers on-course, in-school, and community outreach programs that teach life-enhancing values and interpersonal skills through the game of golf. The organization reaches thousands of children each year in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties–19,869 young people in 2023 alone. Visit FirstTeeCHS.org to learn more.

About Kitchen Karma

Kitchen Karma is a philanthropic initiative launched by SOL Southwest Kitchen in 2013. Each month, SOL releases a new Kitchen Karma menu benefiting a local cause. Beneficiaries include Lowcountry Orphan Relief, One80 Place, Charleston Animal Society, Wings for Kids, First Tee - Greater Charleston and many more.