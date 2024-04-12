Southern Living Named These 15 Coastal Towns the ‘Most Beautiful’ in The South

Southern Living editors who report, research, and visit destinations across the South have named the following 15 coastal towns the ‘most beautiful’ in the South - and no surprise, Charleston made the cut.

The 15 Most Beautiful Coastal Towns in the South (not in order):

  • Fairhope, Alabama
  • Wilmington, North Carolina 
  • Ocean Springs, Mississippi
  • Beaufort, South Carolina
  • Southport, North Carolina
  • St. Michaels, Maryland
  • Charleston, South Carolina 
  • Rockport, Texas
  • Cape Charles, Virginia 
  • Beaufort, North Carolina
  • St. Augustine, Florida
  • Norfolk, Virginia
  • Georgetown, South Carolina
  • Tarpon Springs, Florida
  • Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

You can read the full article here