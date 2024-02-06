Take-out & Delivery Options for Super Bowl Sunday (2024)

Several local restaurants are offering a variety of take-out and delivery options for Super Bowl Sunday, February 12th. A selection can be found below (the list will be continually updated, so check back frequently):

Callie's Hot Little Biscuit

Offering two free containers of Pimento Cheese with your order (while supplies last)

Click here to order

Farm Haus

Offering a Super Bowl Catering Menu

Items are available for Pick-Up on Super Bowl Sunday

Orders must be placed by Feb 9th

Guests can call to order, 843.284.8314

See the menu here

The Flying Biscuit Café

Having a tough post-Super Bowl hangover? You can have The Flying Biscuit Café delivered to you Monday, Feb. 12th, and start your road to recovery with the Southern-inspired breakfast classics

Plus, The Flying Biscuit has mimosas and bloody marys

Click here for more info

Lamar's Sporting Club & Bourbon N' Bubbles Super Bowl Sunday

Open to the public (first come, first served)

VIP tables available: Call 843-543-2465 to reserve

Pre-Party

4-6 pm

DJ Goddess and DJ DBLCRWN

Super Bowl Viewing Party (Starts at 6 pm)

Special Football Menu:

Cheese Smash Burger with Fries: $20 (+ $4 for Bacon)

Dozen Wings: $20 (Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Dry Rub; comes with blue cheese or ranch)

French Fries: Truffle ($13), Loaded ($13), Plain ($10)

Chicken Tenders (2) with Fries: $15

Chicken Tender Platter (14): $45

Chilled Veggie Dip with Tortilla Chips: $14

Exclusive Offer (4-6 PM)

2 free selected cocktails for members during the pre-party

Cocktail Options: Charleston 75 & Espresso Martini

Remy Martin Sidecar Shots ("Sideline Shots")

"Super Bowl Fountains" (Large format cocktails): Margarita & Rum Runners

Lamarca Mini Bottles: Bucket of 6 with carafes of juice for BYO mimosa

Green Tea Shots

"Field Goal Flight" with Old Forester 86, Old Forester Statesman, & Old Forester 1910

Boilermaker: Choice of domestic beer & shot of Jack Daniels Bonded

Beer Buckets: (6 each)

Lewis Barbecue

Offering several Super Bowl specials

THE BIG W $18 - One dozen wings (your choice of Carolina Gold or Buffalo Style) served with celery and rancho/blue cheese (available for takeout online or dine-in starting at 4pm). You can view the to-go menu here

- One dozen wings (your choice of Carolina Gold or Buffalo Style) served with celery and rancho/blue cheese (available for takeout online or dine-in starting at 4pm). You can view the to-go menu here MEAT THE CHAMPION $250 - Includes: Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, Choice of 2 Sides, 6 Sausages, Martin's Slider Buns + Fixings & BBQ Sauces (pre-order for pick up by February 8th). Email them to place your order

- Includes: Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, Choice of 2 Sides, 6 Sausages, Martin's Slider Buns + Fixings & BBQ Sauces (pre-order for pick up by February 8th). Email them to place your order Not local for the big game? Visit their Tailgate Zone in their online Meat Market to have their smoked meats shipped directly to your door

Also offering a limited time deal for their BBQ Touchdown package complete with baby brisket, pulled pork, hot guts & bbq sauces.

Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint

Offering to-go options

Click here for more info

Meeting at Market

Hosting a Super Bowl watch party featuring a curated menu with options serving 2, 4, or 6+

Menu highlights include wings, dips, loaded fries, truffle popcorn, fish tacos, a pretzel board and more

Reservations are required through Resy with a $50 F&B minimum per person for the event

Kids 12 and under will not require a minimum

Mellow Mushroom

Available now through Monday, Feb. 12th – Big Game Packages at Mellow Mushroom

The restaurant is celebrating The Big Game by offering three packages designed to feed groups of four or more. Available for online ordering only across all 160+ locations, package options include:

The Touchdown Package ($55 – serves 4-6) includes two medium cheese or pepperoni pizzas & 20 double baked wings.

The Superfan Package ($95 – serves 10-15) includes two medium specialty pizzas, one medium cheese or pepperoni pizza, two regular salads (House or Caesar) & two orders of Pretzel Bites.

The Double Overtime Package ($155 – serves 15-20) includes two medium specialty pizzas, two medium cheese or pepperoni pizzas, 30 oven roasted wings, two regular salads (House or Caesar) & two orders of Pretzel Bites.

*Package pricing may vary by location. Orders can be placed for delivery or pick-up (depending on location).

Mercantile & Mash

Offering Super Bowl catering. The menu will be live on January 21st and will close for online ordering on February 7th. Pick up will be February 10th and February 11th

The menu will feature offerings such as: Smoked Chicken Wings (with a choice from two sauces), Buffalo Chicken Dip + Chips, Seven Layer Dip + Chips, Charcuterie Platters, Mac + Cheese

Rancho Lewis

Super Bowl packages can be enjoyed at home or at the restaurant

Place your order by Friday, February 9th for Super Bowl Sunday pick up or delivery

Place your order here by Friday, February 9th for Super Bowl Sunday pick up or delivery on 2/11

WING PARTY $72 - 24 chipotle lime wings, 24 fire roasted green chile wings + celery & rancho

- 24 chipotle lime wings, 24 fire roasted green chile wings + celery & rancho TOUCHDOWN TRIO $38 - chips + roja (16oz), guacamole (16oz), and queso (16oz)

- chips + roja (16oz), guacamole (16oz), and queso (16oz) Dine-in on 2/11 and enjoy WINGS AT THE BAR for $18 - one dozen wings - choice of chipotle lime or fire roasted green chile + celery & rancho

Sesame Burgers & Beer

Options include burgers, sliders, wings, sandwiches, and grill-your-own kits

You can place your order by filling out the catering form before orders close on Tuesday, Feb. 6th

Sticky Fingers

Lowered wing prices for the Super Bowl

Order here

VIVA Chicken

Order Family Meals Now for Football's Biggest Night

VIVA Chicken in Summerville's Nexton Square is now accepting pre-orders just in time for the big game. VIVA's Tacu Tray is $24.99 and feeds the whole family. It includes favorites like cilantro rice, canary beans, pulled rotisserie chicken, salsa criolla, avocado and green onions, as well as warm tortillas with your choice of sauces.

The Tacu Tray is available this week at all VIVA Chicken locations, including our local spot in Summerville. Order in-person, online at vivachicken.com, or through the VIVA app.

Zaxby's