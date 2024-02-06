Take-out & Delivery Options for Super Bowl Sunday (2024)

Several local restaurants are offering a variety of take-out and delivery options for Super Bowl Sunday, February 12th. A selection can be found below (the list will be continually updated, so check back frequently):
Callie's Hot Little Biscuit
- Offering two free containers of Pimento Cheese with your order (while supplies last)
- Click here to order
Farm Haus
- Offering a Super Bowl Catering Menu
- Items are available for Pick-Up on Super Bowl Sunday
- Orders must be placed by Feb 9th
- Guests can call to order, 843.284.8314
- See the menu here
The Flying Biscuit Café
- Having a tough post-Super Bowl hangover? You can have The Flying Biscuit Café delivered to you Monday, Feb. 12th, and start your road to recovery with the Southern-inspired breakfast classics
- Plus, The Flying Biscuit has mimosas and bloody marys
- Click here for more info
Lamar's Sporting Club & Bourbon N' Bubbles Super Bowl Sunday
- Open to the public (first come, first served)
- VIP tables available: Call 843-543-2465 to reserve
Pre-Party
- 4-6 pm
- DJ Goddess and DJ DBLCRWN
Super Bowl Viewing Party (Starts at 6 pm)
- Special Football Menu:
- Cheese Smash Burger with Fries: $20 (+ $4 for Bacon)
- Dozen Wings: $20 (Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Dry Rub; comes with blue cheese or ranch)
- French Fries: Truffle ($13), Loaded ($13), Plain ($10)
- Chicken Tenders (2) with Fries: $15
- Chicken Tender Platter (14): $45
- Chilled Veggie Dip with Tortilla Chips: $14
Exclusive Offer (4-6 PM)
- 2 free selected cocktails for members during the pre-party
- Cocktail Options: Charleston 75 & Espresso Martini
- Remy Martin Sidecar Shots ("Sideline Shots")
- "Super Bowl Fountains" (Large format cocktails): Margarita & Rum Runners
- Lamarca Mini Bottles: Bucket of 6 with carafes of juice for BYO mimosa
- Green Tea Shots
- "Field Goal Flight" with Old Forester 86, Old Forester Statesman, & Old Forester 1910
- Boilermaker: Choice of domestic beer & shot of Jack Daniels Bonded
- Beer Buckets: (6 each)
Lewis Barbecue
- Offering several Super Bowl specials
- THE BIG W $18 - One dozen wings (your choice of Carolina Gold or Buffalo Style) served with celery and rancho/blue cheese (available for takeout online or dine-in starting at 4pm). You can view the to-go menu here
- MEAT THE CHAMPION $250 - Includes: Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, Choice of 2 Sides, 6 Sausages, Martin's Slider Buns + Fixings & BBQ Sauces (pre-order for pick up by February 8th). Email them to place your order
- Not local for the big game? Visit their Tailgate Zone in their online Meat Market to have their smoked meats shipped directly to your door
- Also offering a limited time deal for their BBQ Touchdown package complete with baby brisket, pulled pork, hot guts & bbq sauces.
Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint
- Offering to-go options
- Click here for more info
Meeting at Market
- Hosting a Super Bowl watch party featuring a curated menu with options serving 2, 4, or 6+
- Menu highlights include wings, dips, loaded fries, truffle popcorn, fish tacos, a pretzel board and more
- Reservations are required through Resy with a $50 F&B minimum per person for the event
- Kids 12 and under will not require a minimum
Mellow Mushroom
- Available now through Monday, Feb. 12th – Big Game Packages at Mellow Mushroom
- The restaurant is celebrating The Big Game by offering three packages designed to feed groups of four or more. Available for online ordering only across all 160+ locations, package options include:
- The Touchdown Package ($55 – serves 4-6) includes two medium cheese or pepperoni pizzas & 20 double baked wings.
- The Superfan Package ($95 – serves 10-15) includes two medium specialty pizzas, one medium cheese or pepperoni pizza, two regular salads (House or Caesar) & two orders of Pretzel Bites.
- The Double Overtime Package ($155 – serves 15-20) includes two medium specialty pizzas, two medium cheese or pepperoni pizzas, 30 oven roasted wings, two regular salads (House or Caesar) & two orders of Pretzel Bites.
- *Package pricing may vary by location. Orders can be placed for delivery or pick-up (depending on location).
Mercantile & Mash
- Offering Super Bowl catering. The menu will be live on January 21st and will close for online ordering on February 7th. Pick up will be February 10th and February 11th
- The menu will feature offerings such as: Smoked Chicken Wings (with a choice from two sauces), Buffalo Chicken Dip + Chips, Seven Layer Dip + Chips, Charcuterie Platters, Mac + Cheese
Rancho Lewis
- Super Bowl packages can be enjoyed at home or at the restaurant
- Place your order by Friday, February 9th for Super Bowl Sunday pick up or delivery
- Place your order here by Friday, February 9th for Super Bowl Sunday pick up or delivery on 2/11
- WING PARTY $72 - 24 chipotle lime wings, 24 fire roasted green chile wings + celery & rancho
- TOUCHDOWN TRIO $38 - chips + roja (16oz), guacamole (16oz), and queso (16oz)
- Dine-in on 2/11 and enjoy WINGS AT THE BAR for $18 - one dozen wings - choice of chipotle lime or fire roasted green chile + celery & rancho
Sesame Burgers & Beer
- Options include burgers, sliders, wings, sandwiches, and grill-your-own kits
- You can place your order by filling out the catering form before orders close on Tuesday, Feb. 6th
Sticky Fingers
- Lowered wing prices for the Super Bowl
- Order here
VIVA Chicken
- Order Family Meals Now for Football's Biggest Night
- VIVA Chicken in Summerville's Nexton Square is now accepting pre-orders just in time for the big game. VIVA's Tacu Tray is $24.99 and feeds the whole family. It includes favorites like cilantro rice, canary beans, pulled rotisserie chicken, salsa criolla, avocado and green onions, as well as warm tortillas with your choice of sauces.
- The Tacu Tray is available this week at all VIVA Chicken locations, including our local spot in Summerville. Order in-person, online at vivachicken.com, or through the VIVA app.
Zaxby's
- Offering "Buy One, Get One Free" on 10 Boneless Wings tossed in one of Zaxby's eight signature sauces. The offer is valid Saturday, Feb. 10th through Sunday, Feb. 11th via Zax Rewardz® while supplies last.
- To take advantage of the BOGO Boneless Wings offer, download the Zaxby's app on Google Play or the App Store, create an account, and add at least two orders of the 10 ct. Boneless Wings to your cart to receive one order of Boneless Wings for free. The reward will be applied at checkout.
- If your tailgate party calls for more than just wings, Zaxby's also features an array of party platters and shareables, including its Chicken Fingerz™ Platter, Boneless Wings Platter, or, for the indecisive, the Chicken Fingerz and Boneless Wings Zampler Platter. Pairing any signature platters with its famous Fried Pickles, Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries, and limited-time Veggie Egg Rolls