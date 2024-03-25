The Charleston Place to “Serve” as Credit One Charleston Open’s Downtown Headquarters

The Charleston Place will partner with the Credit One Charleston Open this year to offer special programming in the hotel’s Market Street Circle courtyard. From April 1st to 9th, guests and locals are invited to watch the tennis tournament while sipping specialty tequila seltzer cocktails from Volley and playing pickleball on a custom court in partnership with Short Court. The hotel will also host exclusive exhibition matches with Short Court Pros and Credit One Charleston Open Tournament Ambassadors throughout the week.

“The Charleston Place is excited to be the downtown headquarters for the Credit One Charleston Open again this year,” said Becky Hubbard, Managing Director, The Charleston Place. “When fans are not at the tournament, we hope that they will join us in our Market Street Circle courtyard for watch parties, pop-up exhibition matches with the tournament ambassadors, or even a friendly game of pickleball.”

Open to the public from 12 pm to 6 pm daily, sign-ups for playing pickleball will be on a first-come, first-serve basis in The Charleston Place’s Market Street Circle in 15-minute increments. Hotel guests receive exclusive access to the court from 10 am to 12 pm daily.

The Charleston Place will also host exclusive Charleston Open doubles exhibition matches featuring award-winning ambassadors from the Credit One Charleston Open. On Tuesday, April 2nd from 10 am to 11 am, ambassadors Monica Puig, an Olympic Gold Medalist, and Alison Riske Armritraj, a three-time WTA champion, will take to the court in Market Street Circle. There will also be a Short Court Pros Exhibition Match and Pro Play on Thursday, April 4th at 4 pm featuring pickleball pros Catherine Owen and Courtney Zalinski versus Ned Johnson and Neil Thomson, the founders of Short Court. Guests will have the opportunity to play with the pickleball pros for the first hour, then stay and enjoy an exhibition match.

The Credit One Charleston Open takes place from March 30th to April 7th and tickets are still available. For more information or to plan your visit, visit: www.charlestonplace.com/experiences.