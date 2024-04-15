Tidal Grounds Coffee has opened a second Mt. Pleasant location. It can be found in front of Modern Manor at 2521 N Hwy 17.
The original location opened in Mt. Pleasant (1039 Highway 41 Ste 200) back in 2016.
You can learn more on their website.
