Update: More Storms Through Friday

Severe storms continue to affect South Carolina today. The main area of concern will be the area to the southwest of I-26, where we already have severe storms rumbling through the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA).

This is our third round of severe storms out of four that we'll have to deal with. The primary area of concern will be over the southern half of the state, especially the Lowcountry, where we'll see the most sunshine ahead of the approaching storms. Our main threat will be for damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out near the Savannah River. As for timing, the storms should exit offshore during the early to middle part of this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) shows the highest risk for severe storms over the southern part of the state, peaking at level 3 of 5 over a part of the Lowcountry and CSRA. Generally speaking, the farther south and west you are, the greater your severe storm risk.

SPC's Severe Weather Outlook graphic for today shows almost all of South Carolina at risk for severe storms, with the highest risk (level 3 of 5) in a part of the Lowcountry.

The last storm system in the series hitting us will move through on Friday. This looks to be primarily a morning and midday event. Once again, the threat is primarily for damaging wind and hail, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado or two. SPC's Severe Weather Outlook for Friday illustrates where the risk is highest with their level 2 of 5 area over the Lowcountry.

SPC's Severe Weather Outlook graphic for Friday shows most of the state at risk for severe storms, with the highest risk (level 2 of 5) over a part of the Lowcountry.

Overall, the risk is lower for Friday because the storms will mostly move through during the morning, which is the least unstable part of the day. However, a broken line of thunderstorms will likely pop up over the Coastal Plain in the afternoon, triggered by a cold front moving through, and those storms might also reach severe levels.

We'll finally see some mercy from the active weather pattern starting Friday night as cooler and less humid air moves in. Actually, this weekend is looking nice (you're welcome, Mom). Monday might also be nice, but wet and potentially stormy weather will return thereafter, perhaps as early as Monday night.