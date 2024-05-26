WCBD to Broadcast Debate Between Democrat Candidates for SC 1st Congressional District

Nexstar Media Inc. last week announced that it will host an exclusive multi-market live prime time telecast of a debate between the Democrat candidates running for the First Congressional District of South Carolina, Mac Deford and Michael B. Moore. The event, which is currently the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates, will take place on Thursday, June 6th, at 8 pm at the WCBD/News 2 studio in Mount Pleasant.

With the addition of broadcast partner, WSAV in Savannah, GA, the live debate will be available via broadcast or digital live stream to every South Carolina voter in every county of South Carolina’s Lowcountry. The one-hour debate will bring together potentially more than one million viewers throughout South Carolina’s Lowcountry and will air live on two television stations serving the state: WCBC (NBC) in Charleston, WSAV (NBC) in Savannah, GA. In addition, the debate will be live streamed on WCBD website CountOn2.com and WSAV site WSAV.com.

The debate, hosted by WCBD News 2 Anchor Brendan Clark, will be moderated by WCBD News 2 anchor Carolyn Murray and WSAV News 3 anchor Ben Senger, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across the Lowcountry. News 2’s Riley Benson and Brendan Clark will then host the post-debate special, breaking down the candidates’ reactions.

The South Carolina State Primary for the U.S. Congress First Congressional District from South Carolina is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://scvotes.gov/.