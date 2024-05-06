Westbrook Brewing Co. Launches Shore Leave Lager To Support USS Yorktown Foundation

Westbrook Brewing Co., in collaboration with the USS Yorktown Foundation at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, today announced the release of Shore Leave Lager. A portion of every beer sale will be donated back to the USS Yorktown Foundation to support their mission of inspiring children, visitors, and the community by promoting America’s longstanding traditions of service, leadership, duty, and sacrifice through exhibits, education, programming, and community outreach.

Shore Leave is available now at Westbrook Brewery and will be available at Lowes Foods stores beginning on May 20th. Shore Leave Lager, a brew that pays homage to the sailors of the USS Yorktown and Laffey, is named after the cherished times they were allowed to go ashore during World War II while serving in the Pacific Theater.

In celebration of the official release, Westbrook will host a Shore Leave Luau from 4 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, May 23rd. The event is open to the public and will include a surprise giveaway to the first 50 people who purchase a 4-pack of the beer. Big Tent Pizza food truck will be on-site throughout the evening.

"At Patriots Point, history lives on through tangible artifacts," said USS Yorktown Foundation Executive Director Meaghan Silsby. "Teaming up with local organizations like Westbrook Brewing adds a delightful and unique dimension to our endeavors in a meaningful way. Our ongoing partnership with local businesses expands our mission and cultivates fresh support."