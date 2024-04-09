Empowering Diversity: Be the Change Charleston's Impactful Journey

In the heart of Charleston, a spirited initiative is transforming the landscape of community inclusion when it comes to employment opportunities. Be the Change Charleston, a non-profit organization established in 2019 by Halie Tumbleston and Shaina Bermudez, has emerged as a beacon of empowerment for individuals with disabilities. Inspired by their experiences as teachers in a public high school setting, where they witnessed firsthand the gaps in post-graduation support for students with disabilities, Halie and Shaina embarked on a mission to effect meaningful change right here in our community!

Be the Change Charleston was founded after the realization that traditional pathways often fail to adequately support individuals with disabilities as they transition into adulthood was reached. Once students reach the age of 21, critical support services dwindle, leaving a void that Be the Change Charleston seeks to fill. The organization's core mission is to facilitate positive interactions between disabled and nondisabled individuals throughout the greater Charleston area, bridging communities through employment opportunities and community connections.

Fostering Inclusivity through Employment

Be the Change Charleston is committed to providing employment opportunities for neurodiverse individuals and those with disabilities. Through their flagship program, Empowerment through Employment (ETE), the organization offers personalized support to disabled individuals seeking to enhance their job readiness, employment skills, and independent living abilities. This individualized coaching approach ensures that participants receive tailored assistance to achieve their unique career aspirations based on their individual needs.

A standout success story from the program is Amy Hatten, a talented Vocational Rehabilitationist who, despite being blind, now serves as an ETE Coach within the organization. Amy has supported almost a dozen participants, helping them determine their own career goals, find jobs, and opportunities. Her journey exemplifies the transformative impact of Be the Change Charleston's initiatives in enabling individuals with disabilities to thrive professionally and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Cultivating Inclusive Workspaces

Creating a supportive and inclusive work environment is a cornerstone of Be the Change Charleston's operational philosophy. The organization actively engages with a network of employers committed to hiring neurodiverse individuals, fostering a culture of acceptance and belonging within workplaces across Charleston. Staff complete regular check-ins with the participants of ETE once they obtain a position to ensure they continue to feel supported and appropriately accommodated, as well as continuing to receive on the job training. This helps to strengthen the relationships with participants and provide guidance on how to advocate for themselves on the job if needed. Moreover, by collaborating with local disability advocacy organizations and support networks, Be the Change Charleston leverages collective expertise to enhance employment opportunities and promote inclusivity.

Overcoming Challenges, Embracing Change

In its pursuit of inclusivity, Be the Change Charleston has encountered and addressed challenges head-on. Their very first logo used a script font. After learning how this font can be inaccessible for people with visual impairments or reading disorders, they updated the logo to a sans serif font. They received feedback that most disabled people prefer disability first terminology rather than the person-first terminology we were taught was appropriate and professional in college. From that feedback, we approached each individual asking what their unique preferences were to be referred to by. From revising logo designs to ensure accessibility to embracing disability-first terminology preferences, the organization remains responsive to feedback and committed to continuous improvement.

Looking to the Future

As Be the Change Charleston looks ahead, exciting new initiatives are on the horizon. Plans for an Advisory Board of Disabled People aim to further elevate inclusion, visibility, and best practices within the organization's programs. Additionally, ongoing efforts to expand the Inclusive Employer Network signify a dedication to cultivating diverse and supportive workplaces throughout Charleston.

A Vision for Tomorrow

Ultimately, Be the Change Charleston envisions a future where integrated communities and workforces embrace diversity and empower individuals with disabilities. By championing inclusivity and fostering meaningful employment opportunities, the organization aspires to start a ripple effect of positive change throughout the local community and beyond.

In a world where empowerment begins with action, Be the Change Charleston stands as a testament to the transformative power of compassion, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to inclusion. Be The Change loves networking with other organizations! In the past they’ve worked with Lowcountry Autism Foundation, Inc., HEART Inclusive Arts Community, & others to expand their community reach & support each other in learning. As Halie, Shaina, and their dedicated team continue to inspire and lead, their vision of a more accessible and empowering tomorrow for all serves as a guiding light for communities far and wide.

If you’d like more information on how to become involved as a community member or interest in their programming, don’t hesitate to reach out!